Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 713 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,701,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,341,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

