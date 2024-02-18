Bramshill Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

