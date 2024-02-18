Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZC opened at $7.62 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

