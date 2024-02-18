Bramshill Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT opened at $21.11 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.