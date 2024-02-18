Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Boosted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Trading Up 1.2 %

Catalent stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Catalent

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.