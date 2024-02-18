Bramshill Investments LLC Takes Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of UPBD opened at $32.31 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,057.22%.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

