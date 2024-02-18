BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 6,007 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.64 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

