BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,628 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

CNHI stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

