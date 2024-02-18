BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 506 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,015,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Trading Down 0.4 %

NDSN opened at $264.07 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $267.45. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.08.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

