BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DocuSign by 256.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $99,841,000. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after buying an additional 1,732,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 200.89, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $66.98.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

