BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $133.49.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.