Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 19th.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:DOUG opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Douglas Elliman has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Douglas Elliman by 485.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

