CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CRISPR Therapeutics will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $82.22 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,700. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

