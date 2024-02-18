EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, February 19th.
EverCommerce Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $13.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $89,574.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,313.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $54,875.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,013.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $89,574.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,313.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,144 shares of company stock worth $792,038 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of EverCommerce
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVCM. TheStreet lowered EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
