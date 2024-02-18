EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, February 19th.

EverCommerce Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $89,574.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,313.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $54,875.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,013.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $89,574.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,313.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,144 shares of company stock worth $792,038 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVCM. TheStreet lowered EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

Get Our Latest Report on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.