Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
KEG.UN stock opened at C$14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$167.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.97. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$16.50.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keg Royalties Income Fund
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.