Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

KEG.UN stock opened at C$14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$167.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.97. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$16.50.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.