Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $268,504.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,873.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,898 shares of company stock worth $4,737,552. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

