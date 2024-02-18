Singing Machine (MICS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 19th.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 25.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MICS opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Singing Machine has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Singing Machine in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Stingray Group Inc. acquired 1,098,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,222.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

