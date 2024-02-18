Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BPF.UN stock opened at C$15.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.52. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.45 and a 52-week high of C$16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$331.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 25.63.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

