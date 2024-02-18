Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Shares Down 8.4%

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.23. 1,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 20,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

