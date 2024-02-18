Rumble (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. 47,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 54,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Rumble Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUMBW. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the first quarter valued at about $707,000.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

