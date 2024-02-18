YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 99,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 168,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of YS Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company.

YS Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma in the second quarter worth $150,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YS Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,864,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

Featured Articles

