Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.61

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.61 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 141.73 ($1.79). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.77), with a volume of 1,155,362 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.39) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Elementis Price Performance

Insider Activity at Elementis

The stock has a market cap of £822.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.68.

In other Elementis news, insider Clement Woon acquired 10,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($15,281.64). 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

Further Reading

