Atlas Salt (OTC:REMRF) Shares Down 1.1%

Atlas Salt Inc. (OTC:REMRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.46 and last traded at 0.46. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.46.

Atlas Salt Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.50 and a 200-day moving average of 0.65.

Atlas Salt Company Profile

Atlas Salt Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.

