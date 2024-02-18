Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $960.67

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.67 ($12.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,009 ($12.74). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,002 ($12.65), with a volume of 378,852 shares changing hands.

UTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,155 ($14.59) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,052 ($13.29) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.89).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,019.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 960.65. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,862.86, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

