Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.56

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.56 and traded as high as C$11.90. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 3,203 shares trading hands.
Melcor Developments Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.87, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of C$364.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.
Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Melcor Developments
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Melcor Developments
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.