Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.56

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.56 and traded as high as C$11.90. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 3,203 shares trading hands.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.87, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of C$364.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Melcor Developments

In other Melcor Developments news, Senior Officer Graeme Melton sold 4,775 shares of Melcor Developments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total value of C$53,087.02. In related news, Director Timothy Charles Melton sold 10,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total value of C$115,957.61. Also, Senior Officer Graeme Melton sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total transaction of C$53,087.02. Insiders sold a total of 15,212 shares of company stock worth $169,122 in the last 90 days. 64.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

