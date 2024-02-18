Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.78

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €44.78 ($48.15) and traded as high as €46.44 ($49.93). Basf shares last traded at €46.09 ($49.55), with a volume of 2,104,384 shares changing hands.

Basf Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of €45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

