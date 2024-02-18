Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target at $13.70

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap
Insider Transactions at Snap
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Snap by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,777,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,203 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Snap by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after buying an additional 3,503,230 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Stock Performance
NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.28. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.