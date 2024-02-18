Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target at $13.70

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Snap alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Insider Transactions at Snap

Institutional Trading of Snap

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $179,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 487,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,279.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,730 shares of company stock worth $3,486,809. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Snap by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,777,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,203 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Snap by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after buying an additional 3,503,230 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.28. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.