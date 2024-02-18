Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $14.00 at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nomura cut shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.
Lyft Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,642 shares of company stock worth $4,213,408. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 633,057 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $481,429,000 after purchasing an additional 659,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
