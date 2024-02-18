Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $198.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

