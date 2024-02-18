QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 41,036 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 229.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 88,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 3.2 %

JBHT stock opened at $211.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.77.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.