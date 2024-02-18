QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.51 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $272.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.34. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $278.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

