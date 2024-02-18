QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $7.21 Million Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,746,000 after acquiring an additional 209,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

SYF stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.