476,246 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 476,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,607,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,245,045 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,461. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.44 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.59, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.