344,604 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 344,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of News as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth $253,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 35.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of News by 3.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 231,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of News by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of News by 489.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 312,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 259,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of News stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

