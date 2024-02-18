33,382 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $269.44 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $271.36. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

