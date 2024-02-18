QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $7 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

