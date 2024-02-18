Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brinker International

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,399,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 138,173 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Trading Up 0.5 %

EAT opened at $44.88 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.