Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,572 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

