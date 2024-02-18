Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Canada Goose by 44.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $147,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Trading Down 2.0 %

GOOS opened at $13.07 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

