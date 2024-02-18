Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

Shares of COIN opened at $180.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average is $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $193.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at $112,623,647.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

