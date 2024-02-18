Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys New Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 15,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $510.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $159,860. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

