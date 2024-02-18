CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.46 and a 1 year high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

