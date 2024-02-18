Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,601 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 34,942 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Halliburton by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after acquiring an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

