SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 1,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Smart Energy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Free Report) by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SoFi Smart Energy ETF

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

