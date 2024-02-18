ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Down 0.2%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 19,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 12,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Company Profile

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

