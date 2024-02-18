SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Trading Down 2.3%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 1,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Smart Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Free Report) by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

