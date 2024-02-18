Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading Down 0.1%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27. Approximately 13,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 78,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $416.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,163,000 after purchasing an additional 552,442 shares during the last quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

