Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 39,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 16,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

