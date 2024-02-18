Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 10,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Haier Smart Home Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.