Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Up 1.4%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.42. Approximately 17,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 69,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.32.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$314.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

